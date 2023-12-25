Rotary Club holds eye check-up camp at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 24

The Rotary Club Fatehgarh Sahib organised an eye check-up camp in collaboration with the District Bar Association. Rajbir Singh Grewal, president of the Rotary Club, said a team of doctors from Delhi checked the eyes of the advocates and their assistants. He added that more than 150 people were checked by the doctors, and glasses were given to them at subsidized prices.

Earlier, the District Bar Association had organised a seminar on the sacrifice of young Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh. The seminar was attended by the advocates, members of the judiciary led by Arun Gupta, District and Session Judge, along with scholars of Sikh history.

Harpal Singh, Head Granthi of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, and Vice-Chancellor of SGGS World University, Dr Pritpal Singh, were the key speakers for the seminar.

At the seminar, Harpal described how the family of Guru Gobind Singh was separated from Chamkaur Sahib, along with how the two elder Sahibzadas were martyred during a battle against the Mughals. He also talked about how the two younger Sahibzadas —Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh—along with their grandmother, Mata Gujri, were taken into custody by Wazir Khan, the governor of Sirhind. Harpal also talked about how Wazir Khan tried to force the Sahibzadas to embrace Islam, but they remained faithful to their beliefs and were kept alive.

