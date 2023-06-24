Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, June 23

The academic council of Punjabi University has decided to teach Punjabi (Punjabi language, literature and culture) only during the first two years of BSc and BCom courses and the first year of BBA and BCA courses.

The decision was taken during a meeting on June 9. However, the proceedings of the meeting were released recently.

Will review academic council decision: VC The university has only tried to increase teaching of Punjabi, which has till date been restricted to teaching of Punjabi language, literature and culture. We are trying to inculcate it in other subjects as well. However, the decision of the academic council will now be reviewed during a special meeting to be held on July 7. Prof Arvind, Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University

Sources said a university committee comprising the Vice-Chancellor, the Dean Academics, heads of the departments of Punjabi, Punjabi literary studies, development of Punjabi language and others, which was formed to look into the nitty-gritties of teaching Punjabi and allocated credit score, had decided that one subject of Punjabi would be taught in all three years of undergraduate courses of BA, BBA, BSC, BCom and BMM and would inculcate teaching of the specific course in Punjabi language in the final year. It was also decided that Punjabi would be taught in the first two years of BTech, BPharmacy and LLB courses and it would be mandatory for students of all postgraduate courses to study one subject of Punjabi as part of their course.

The same recommendations were discussed in the academic council meeting. The council, however, decided that Punjabi (Punjabi language, literature and culture) would be taught only during the first year of BBA, BCA, BVOC and BMM courses and only during the first two years of BCom and BSc courses. It also decided that in the final year, the relevant courses would be taught by combining them with Punjabi.

Punjabi experts alleged that the university decided to inculcate teaching of relevant courses in Punjabi at the cost of teaching Punjabi culture and literature. “They have removed teaching of Punjabi culture and literature from some semesters under the garb of teaching the relevant course in Punjabi. Punjabi culture, language and literature have their own significance and can’t be replaced,” said a faculty member.

A number of writers and Punjabi thinkers and experts also met the university administration over the matter.