Royal city gears up for heritage festival

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 5

The Punjab Government has planned to promote Patiala as a tourism centre by organising various events in the months of December, January and February.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney held a meeting with district officials to outline the arrangements for the Patiala Heritage Festival, which would see diverse gatherings and celebrations.

She informed that comprehensive arrangements would be made for the successful execution of all events at the festival. The DC said efforts were being made by the Tourism Department to develop Patiala as a hub of sightseeing.

She mentioned that in February, the festival would feature kite flying, air balloon shows, special kite-making programmes for children, the Patiala Military Festival, an Army tank show, model gallery, literature festival and cultural performances among others.

The festival will kick off with Amarud Festival and Guldaudi flower shows to be held at the historic Baradari Gardens on December 15 and 16.

The DC also highlighted the efforts of the Tourism Department to develop Patiala as a centre for adventure tourism, especially through events such as dog shows, photography and painting contests, cultural and dramatic programmes, Patiala Gharana’s singing styles, classical singing, plays, rangoli competitions, flash mobs and a craft fair.

The event will conclude with a food festival, yoga, gymnastics and floats.

ADC Anuprita Johal, Samana SDM Charnjeet Singh and Assistant Commissioner (J) Ravinder Singh, along with officials of various departments, were present at the meeting.