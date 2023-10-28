‘Rozgar Mela’ launched by Patiala Locomotive Works

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 27

The Prime Minister is set to launch the ‘Rozgar mela’—a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel—through a video conference on October 28 at 37 centres across the country.

Officials said 51,000 newly inducted appointees will be handed over appointment letters during the ceremony.

They said this would be a significant step towards fulfilling the commitment of the Prime Minister for providing job opportunities to the youth.

They added Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, is set will be chief guest for the event. He will distribute the appointment letters to the appointees who are are being given appointments in various posts at Patiala Locomotive Works and other central government departments.