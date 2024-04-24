Rs 132 crore paid to farmers: DC

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 23

The procurement of wheat has been going on smoothly at all 32 procurement centres in the district.

A total of 83,000 MT of wheat has arrived in the mandis of the district; out of this, 77,470 MT have been procured by the various agencies, and from that, 22,768 MT have been lifted.

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said payments worth Rs 132.38 crore have been made to the farmers by agencies so far.

She said PUNGRAIN has bought 20,176 MT, Markfed 19,498 MT, PUNSUP 9,443 MT, Warehouse 18,926 MT, FCI 5025 MT and the private traders have bought 4,402 MT of wheat so far. She urged farmers to bring the wheat as per specification to avoid problems and to not harvest wheat with combines at night. She said sheds, clean drinking water and round-the-clock electricity, among other basic arrangements were made for convenience of the farmers.

