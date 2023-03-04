RSETI trained 5,593 youths in 2022, says DC

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 3

DC Parneet Shergill said the Fatehgarh Sahib Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) had provided training to 5,593 unemployed youths free of cost in 2022. Of these, 3,977 youths started their own businesses after getting training from RSETI and loans worth Rs 24.97 crore were provided by various banks for the purpose, he added.

The official gave this information while addressing the district-level advisory committee meeting for the quarter ending December 2022 of State Bank of India at Bachat Bhawan, Fatehgarh Sahib.

She said the RSETI provides 64 different types of trainings, like dairy farming and vermi compost making, bee keeping, etc. She urged youths to take the benefit of RSETI for their bright future.

Ram Lal Aujla, the director of the institute, said MUDRA loans amounting to Rs 3.61 crore had also been provided to 347 youths. The meeting was also attended by Charanjit Singh, state director, RSETIs, Punjab, LDM Mukesh Saini, NABARD DDM Davinder Kumar and RBI AGM Anita Sharma.