RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 26

A meeting of the District Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI) Advisory Committee was held at the SBI RSETI here today.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Isha Singal, reviewed the working of RSETI, Patiala, which is being sponsored by Government of India, Ministry of Rural Development, Punjab Government and State Bank of India.

The annual activity report of the institute for the 2022-23 was also released by the ADC.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said the main objective of the RSETI is to channelise rural youth power for productive activity, which is critical in nation building. "RSETIs have been able to positively influence the mindset of the rural youth through skill development training. Positive mindsets, skills and confidence acquired through the training have enabled the youth to establish their enterprises and create many more jobs for others," she said.

Charanjit Singh, Punjab state director of RSETIs, said to create awareness about these institutes, and to motivate and select the right candidates for training, entrepreneur awareness programmes (EAPs) are conducted in different villages of the district.

SBI's Lead Manager Davinder Kumar said the Patiala RSETI was doing excellent work in employment generation.