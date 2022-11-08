Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, November 7

Rural blocks in Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra’s home district are without paediatrician for months now. Delivery of healthcare services at micro-level — despite the government’s tall claims of better medical care — has constantly been ignored, health experts said.

Rural blocks such as Shutrana, Badhshapur and Patran do not have a child specialist. Poor patients from these areas have to visit Samana Civil Hospital or Government Rajindra Hospital for treatment.

There is no paediatrician even in the private hospitals in these blocks.

In the absence of a paediatrician, either a general physician provides treatment to the kids or they are referred to hospitals in other areas.

There was a paediatrician at the Patran Community Health Centre (CHC), but the doctor got transferred and the post of the paediatrician is lying vacant since then.

As per government norms, a block should have at least four health specialists: a general physician, a gynaecologist, a paediatrician and a general surgeon.

When asked about the shortage, Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Ravleen, who joined the Health Department on Monday, said, “I have just joined the department. I have yet to look into the matter.”

Poor patients suffer

Rural blocks such as Shutrana, Badhshapur and Patran do not have a child specialist. Poor patients from these areas have to visit Samana Civil Hospital or Government Rajindra Hospital for treatment.