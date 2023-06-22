SAD (A) observes ‘Gatka Day’

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 21

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) staged a protest against the International Day of Yoga celebrations and marked the day as “Gatka Day” by organising a gatka competition near Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib.

Iman Singh Mann, National youth president of the SAD (A), and Shingara Singh, district president, said they did not oppose any religion, nor were they against any community, and respect every religion. They opposed International Day of Yoga as Prime Minister was imposing yoga on the entire community, they said.