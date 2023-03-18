SAD, BSP protest AAP's 'failure' to run state

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 17

The district units of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) held a protest outside the DC office here today.

The protest, held under the banner of Punjab Bachao Campaign, was against the failure of the state government on various fronts. The protest was held under the theme “AAP sarkar da ikk saal, Punjab da karta bura haal”.