SAD candidate booked for violating poll code

Patiala, May 29
The police have registered an FIR against Shiromani Akali Dal candidate NK Sharma for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and putting promotion material on government property in various parts of the city.
An FIR under relevant sections of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and the Representation of People Act has been registered against Sharma at the Anaj Mandi police station.
The leader was booked following a complaint by the Election Nodal Officer that banners, posters, hoardings, flexes and flags were put up at various places, including electricity poles and government buildings, in violation of the model code of conduct.
