SAD candidate from Sanaur Chandumajra booked for violating poll code

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 7

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)candidate from Sanaur, Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra, has been booked by the police for violating the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. Harinder is said to have been booked for allegedly holding a roadshow on February 5 under Section 188 and 283 of the Indian Penal Code. Besides, Section 133 of Representation of the People Act has also been slapped on the SAD candidate. The police have also booked Harinder under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had recently extended a ban on roadshows, marches, cycle, bike rallies and processions until February 11.

He was earlier issued a showcause notice by the Returning Officer (RO), however, explanation by the candidate was not found satisfactory. Consequently, the RO lodged a complaint to with the police against the SAD candidate.

As per the FIR, a march of around 100-125 bikes and 50-60 cars with party flags was held on Saturday, which was evidently a violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission. The breach was caught by the general observer of the Sanaur block during a field visit.