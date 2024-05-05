SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 4

The Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from the Patiala constituency, NK Sharma, said the national-level parties wanted to push Punjab back into the black era. He addressed mediapersons at the Rajpura Civil Hospital, where the body of Surinderpal Singh of Aakri village was kept. Surinderpal had died during a protest against BJP candidate Preneet Kaur in Sehra village. Sharma said he was surprised to see national parties being unjust to the farmers as they were the ‘Anndaata’ of the country.

He said, “The BJP government has sealed borders of Punjab not allowing farmers to move to their own capital and now BJP workers have started thrashing farmers resulting in injuries or deaths. The farmers had to start this protest as the Centre had backtracked from their promise of giving a legal guarantee to the MSP of crops.”

He said now, with the support of the AAP government, the police force and BJP workers have started thrashing the protesting farmers, which has resulted in the death of Surinderpal Singh.

He said Congress, BJP and AAP are anti-farmers. “These national parties may conspire to postpone elections in Punjab as the atmosphere was not conducive for them. However, the Punjabis will teach them a lesson in the General Election,” he said.

