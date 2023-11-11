SAD chief lashes out at state government

Patiala, November 10
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today lashed out at the state government for surrendering the interest of farmers of the state by proposing the MSP on an alternative crop instead of paddy in the Supreme Court.
Badal said the government had chosen the path of ruining the farmers here.
Before this, Mann had agreed to the formation of SYL with the SC and submitted that it was facing difficulties in re-acquiring the land given to the farmers by the previous government led by former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.
