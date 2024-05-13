SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 12

SAD (A) leaders said their party worker was beaten by SAD (B) workers when he was canvassing at Bassi Pathana today.

The victim, Paramjit Singh, alias Happy, said he was canvassing for a party candidate in Dhobian Mohalla of Bassi Pathana town, and some workers of SAD (B) threatened him not to enter the area. He said this led to an altercation, and the workers attacked him. He said they hit him on the head with an iron road, and he fell unconscious.

SAD (A) youth wing president Bahadur Singh Babbu, said strict action should be taken against those who assaulted their party workers and urged the Election Commission to look into the matter.

#Bassi Pathana #Fatehgarh Sahib