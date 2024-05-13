SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 12
SAD (A) leaders said their party worker was beaten by SAD (B) workers when he was canvassing at Bassi Pathana today.
The victim, Paramjit Singh, alias Happy, said he was canvassing for a party candidate in Dhobian Mohalla of Bassi Pathana town, and some workers of SAD (B) threatened him not to enter the area. He said this led to an altercation, and the workers attacked him. He said they hit him on the head with an iron road, and he fell unconscious.
SAD (A) youth wing president Bahadur Singh Babbu, said strict action should be taken against those who assaulted their party workers and urged the Election Commission to look into the matter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery