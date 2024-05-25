SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 24

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Patiala, NK Sharma, asked five questions each to all three candidates of national political parties — Preneet Kaur (BJP), Dr Dharamvir Gandhi (Congress), and Dr Balbir Singh (AAP) — based on the feedback received from people while canvassing.

In an interaction with mediapersons, NK Sharma gave the candidates the candidates 48 hours to respond to his queries, or he would give the answers to these questions on May 28 at a press conference. “I am ready to reply to their questions if they have any, and I will continue to work as the ‘Pehredar’ (watchman) of the people of Patiala,” he said.

He asked Preneet Kaur that if she remained a Cabinet Minister in Union Government and MP for 20 years, then why did she fail to bring any big projects to Patiala? “Please release details of your grants spent on development work. As a four-time MP, why was the problem of Ghaggar not resolved? She arranged a meeting of farmers from 24 villages with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari; however, farmers were not given compensation for their land. How much was her attendance in Parliament? Where and how much of the total grant has she spent on the development of Patiala?”

The SAD leader asked the former Aam Aadmi Party MP and now Congress candidate, Dr Dharamvir Gandhi, about his stint as MP. “Why did he fail to get the problem of Ghaggar resolved? What are the development works he undertook or initiated in Patiala? After winning elections, how many assembly segments has he visited?”

Posing questions to Punjab Health Minister and AAP candidate Dr Balbir Singh, he said that his own assembly segment was in shambles, with all major roads in bad condition and the dispensaries suffering due to a shortage of staff.

“Why did you not protest against the inauguration of a ward by Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann in the oldest Mata Kaushalya Hospital? The AAP had promised to establish 16 medical colleges in five years; however, they have failed to open even a single one in over two years,” he said.

He said, “I will wait for their answers for the next 48 hours, and if they fail to give answers, I will hold a press conference on May 28 to answer these questions. I am ready to give answers to any questions from these three candidates.”

