Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 31

The two-day 90 overs per day match between Grand Square,Patiala, and Mohali XI in the ongoing 1st late HR Saggi Memorial Hot Weather Cricket Tournament came to a draw as the Mohali team managed to play a total of 90 overs during the second day of the match without being completely bowled out.

The Grand Square team decided to bat first and scored 290 runs in 80 overs.

In reply, Mohali XI made only 108 runs in 31.4 overs and was forced to follow-on.

In the second innings, the Mohali team made 172 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 57 overs before the game came to an end. The team thus managed to draw the match.

Sahib Bling of Grand Square took 9 wickets in both the innings and was declared player of the match.