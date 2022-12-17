SAI Patiala’s 300-bed hostel inaugurated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

PTI

Patiala, December 17

Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Patiala centre's new 300 bedded hostel, which cost Rs 26.77 crore, became fully functional from Saturday.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the new facility along with renovated hostels dedicated to the legendary Major Dhyanchand and PT Usha, which had cost the government 5.25 crore for upgradation.

Thakur also inaugurated a sports performance analysis course, a first-time addition to the academic courses at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) here.

While interacting with the first batch of students of this course, Thakur said, “Inclusion of sports science and sports performance analysis is very important to assess the actual potential of an athlete, which can go a long way in improving the overall performance of India in international competitions." During the visit, Thakur also interacted with over 400 athletes and trainees and motivated them to continue focusing on sports and to make the country proud.

He sought inputs from athletes about the facilities available to them at the centre and improvements that they want in the current set up.

In the year 2021, SAI Patiala athletes won a total of 72 medals across six disciplines at national level competitions. In the year 2022, this tally increased to 195 medals.

On the international level, SAI Patiala athletes won 19 medals in competitions such as Commonwealth Championships, European Open and junior world championships among others.

