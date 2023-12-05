‘Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal’ staged

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 4

Third day of the 9th Norah Richards Theatre Festival, being organised by the Department of Youth Welfare at Punjabi University, here in collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre (Patiala), Sarthak Rangmanch and Social Welfare Society (Patiala), saw the presentation of the play, “Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal” by artistes from Rohtak Cultural Society.

The play, written by Marathi playwright Vasant Sabnis and directed by Vishwa Deepak Trikha, is a satirical take on corruption prevalent in society.

The play explores the truth behind the saying. When the post of kotwal falls vacant, the main character, “Pradhan Ji”, appoints a mentally ill relative to the position, leading to various comical situations. The role of Raje was portrayed Shakti Sarovar Trikha, of Muki by Manish Khare, of kotwal by Surinder Sharma, of havildar by Avinash Saini and of constable by Navdeep.

The lead role of Mayanavati was effectively played by Cherry Girdhar, and the musical aspect was handled by Subhash Nagar. The music for the play was composed by Vikas Rohila, and the production was managed by Sameer Sharma. Kavita Sharma and Urvashi Virat were part of the chorus.

Avinash Saini served as the executive director of the play.

Dr Gagan Thapa, in charge of Youth Welfare, welcomed the guests and the audience before the start of the play,

