Sakhi narration competition marks Guru Nanak Jayanti in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 27

The day at DAV Public School began with a special assembly to mark the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. It was conducted to apprise students about the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

The celebrations began with a rendition of the Mool Mantra, followed by the Shabad Gayan ‘Sab to vada Sat Guru Nanak’. A great show was put up by the students during the inter-house Sakhi narration competition. This event was adjudged by the guest of honour, Anu Tiwari, along with Gurpreet Kaur. Siya Garg got the first position (Mahatma Hansraj House), Abeera secured the second position (Vivekananda House) and Taranjit of 9 (Tagore House) secured the third spot.