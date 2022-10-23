Samana Civil Hospital water samples fail test

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, October 22

In a major embarrassment to the Health Department, all water samples collected from the Civil Hospital, Samana, have failed the quality test.

All five water samples have been found to be unsafe for drinking, implying that the patients, attendants and hospital staff had been drinking the contaminated water so far. It was learnt that the department had collected these water samples during a routine sampling under a scheme to ensure quality health facilities.

The lab reports have revealed bacterial contamination in all samples and found these “not fit for consumption”. The threat of a diarrhoea outbreak there looms large given the bacterial contamination in the water supply, say experts.

The department, immediately after it came to know the water samples had failed the quality test, asked the Civil Hospital authorities to take remedial steps to ensure safe drinking water at the hospital.

The department, during the rainy season, had directed the government institutions to clean the overhead tanks and chlorinate water source on their respective premises. However, officials of the department themselves couldn’t work on the advice.

The district had witnessed multiple diarrhoea outbreaks, which claimed the lives of four children.

Dr Rishma, Senior Medical Officer, Samana Civil Hospital, said they had started taking corrective measures. She said, “We are cleaning the overhead water tanks and chlorination has already been carried out.” She added they had RO water coolers to provide safe water to patients.