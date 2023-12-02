Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Patiala, December 1
Minister of Information and Public Relations, Punjab, Chetan Singh Jauramajra, has announced the government’s decision to set up a bus terminus with a cost of approximately Rs 6 crore for residents of Samana and villages in the area. Jauramajra said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved a grant to fulfil the long-standing demand of the residents of Samana.
Jauramajra visited the old bus terminal in Samana, where the new terminal is planned to be constructed. He said a tender has been issued for the construction of a modern bus terminal across two acres. He added the roof of the new terminal will have solar panels and technology for rainwater harvesting will also be implemented. — TNS
To cost Rs 6 crore
