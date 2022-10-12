Samples collected from sweets shops in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 11

Officials of the Health Department today raided various sweets shops in the district and collected samples.

Some of the areas visited by them to check adulteration included Nabha town, Nabha-Bhadson road and Lehal Colony in Patiala city.

During the raid, the team led by District Health Officer Daljeet Singh collected seven samples of sweets, including barfi, laddoo, milk cake and patisa.

Daljeet Singh said action would be taken against the shopkeeper if the sample failed the quality test. He said samples had been sent to the state food testing laboratory at Kharar in Mohali.

Sources said the department received lab reports of food samples in three to four weeks. Until they receive a lab report confirming adulteration, health officials cannot take action against the sweets shop owner concerned.