Samples of food items collected in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 15

A week ahead of the festival season, teams of the Health Department here have started collecting samples of food items from various shops. Led by Health Officer Dr Daljit Singh along with Food Safety Officer Gagandeep Kaur and Kanwardeep Singh, the teams today collected six samples of food items from Anardana Chowk, Sanjay Colony, Old Anaj Mandi and other places.

They said the steps were being initiated to prevent adulteration in food items. The collected samples were sent to lab for purity test.