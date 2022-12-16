Sanitation workers resume protest on university campus

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 15

Sanitation workers of Punjabi University today dumped garbage on the campus to mark their protest. The workers have been protesting since November 22 over their demand to regularise their services.

A worker said, “The university has failed to regularise our jobs. We had to resort to protest to register our demands. We had stopped dumping garbage upon the CM’s visit as the administration had assured us that they will present our issues to him. But our demands stand unresolved.