SBI staff hold zonal conference

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 14

The State Bank of India Staff Association (SBISA) organised a zonal conference at Palm Court, Rajpura Road, here today. Sanjeev Kumar Bandlish, General Secretary, SBISA Chandigarh Circle, was the chief guest at the conference that was attended by approximately 1,500 members.

Addressing the gathering, Bandlish called upon the youth to take active roles in the association and move the baton forward. He apprised the members about the recent developments in wage negotiation meetings with the Indian Bank’s Association (IBA) and their stand on the demand for five days of banking.

Aruna Thakur, Deputy General Manager at SBI’s Mohali Administrative Office, was also present as a special guest alongside the guest of honour, Iqbal Singh Malhi, President, SBISA Chandigarh Circle.

