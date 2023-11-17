SBOP retired officers hold conference

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 16

The mid-term conference of SBOP (State Bank of Patiala) Retired Officers’ Association was held at SDKS Bhawan, Rajpura road, here. It marked the SBOP’s 106th Foundation Day.

Anantha Krishna Rao, president, State Bank Retirees Association, was the chief guest. Kuldip Singh Sandhu, general secretary, presided over the function.

The members discussed problems such as pension updation, medical insurance and general welfare of the retired employees of the bank.

Senior members who have attained the age of 70 to 80 years were also honoured by the association.

#Rajpura