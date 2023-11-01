School celebrates National Unity Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 31

The Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, celebrated National Unity Day today.

NCC cadet Manmeet Khanna spoke at length on the role played by Iron man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in integrating princely states with the nation. The students were also informed about the ‘Statue of Unity’ and its significance.

Principal Bal Krishan urged the students to stay united and rise above narrow differences to build a strong nation.

