Home / Patiala / School fetes toppers of Class XII, X exams

School fetes toppers of Class XII, X exams

Yadavindra Public School honoured the students for their exceptional performance in the ICSE and ISC 2025 examinations during a felicitation ceremony held at the Captain Amarinder Singh Auditorium on the school premises. The spotlight was on Mallik Arjun Ahluwalia of...
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:35 AM May 03, 2025 IST
Yadavindra Public School honoured the students for their exceptional performance in the ICSE and ISC 2025 examinations during a felicitation ceremony held at the Captain Amarinder Singh Auditorium on the school premises.

The spotlight was on Mallik Arjun Ahluwalia of Class XII, who secured the top position nationally in the ISC examination with 99.75% in the Arts stream. Krishiv Bansal of Class X is a state topper with 99.4% marks.

The ceremony was attended by the students of Classes VI to XII, who were deeply inspired by the remarkable stories of perseverance, discipline, and determination shared by the achievers.

Advertisement

Students feted at the event were Class XII toppers Mallik Arjun Ahluwalia (Arts 99.75%), Divroop Kaur Sandhu (Science 98.75%) and Suhani Singla (Commerce 96.25%). Besides, Class X achievers Krishiv Bansal (99.4%), Reehan Gupta (99%), Gaatha Mittal and Gursifat Kaur Sekhon and Vriti Sharma (98%) were also felicitated.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

