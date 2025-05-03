School fetes toppers of Class XII, X exams

Yadavindra Public School honoured the students for their exceptional performance in the ICSE and ISC 2025 examinations during a felicitation ceremony held at the Captain Amarinder Singh Auditorium on the school premises.

The spotlight was on Mallik Arjun Ahluwalia of Class XII, who secured the top position nationally in the ISC examination with 99.75% in the Arts stream. Krishiv Bansal of Class X is a state topper with 99.4% marks.

The ceremony was attended by the students of Classes VI to XII, who were deeply inspired by the remarkable stories of perseverance, discipline, and determination shared by the achievers.

Advertisement

Students feted at the event were Class XII toppers Mallik Arjun Ahluwalia (Arts 99.75%), Divroop Kaur Sandhu (Science 98.75%) and Suhani Singla (Commerce 96.25%). Besides, Class X achievers Krishiv Bansal (99.4%), Reehan Gupta (99%), Gaatha Mittal and Gursifat Kaur Sekhon and Vriti Sharma (98%) were also felicitated.