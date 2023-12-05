School Health & Wellness Programme launched in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 4

Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains launched the School Health and Wellness Programme (SHWP) in the district.

Emphasising the importance of children as future citizens, Dr Balbir Singh said, “There is nothing more precious than children for parents but still a lot has to be done to ensure their healthy development. It is a sad reality that many of our children are victims of stunting and India ranks 115 in Hunger Index. This is the reason that the Punjab Government is leaving no stone unturned to reverse this trend by revolutionising the health and education sectors.”

The minister also instructed the health officials to carry out regular food testing of the food being provided in schools to ensure quality meals for the students.

He asked the officials to take the help of food safety vans running under the “Eat Right” initiative of the Punjab Government.

More than 100 students fell ill and 74 of them were rushed to various hospitals after they had food at Government Meritorious School, Ghabdan.

The police registered an FIR against the erring contractor. The Education Minister has ordered a probe into the incident. The school principal has been suspended and the erring contractor arrested.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that Education Department would carry out a detailed check-up of 30 lakh school students of government schools.

On this occasion, 12 types of awareness posters and other merchandise of SHWP were also released by both ministers.

The event was also graced by the presence of a member of the Punjab Development Board, Arun Kundu.

