School hosts chess tournament

Patiala, October 3

DAV Public School hosted a chess tournament, which saw the presence of 300 participants in various categories of age groups: 14, 17, 21, 21-30, 31-40, 41-55, and 56-65, as part of the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan of the district.

The Principal Vivek Tiwari congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts put in by the sports department of the school for conducting the tournament. He emphasised the importance of participation in chess tournaments.

The result was as follows: participants bagged first, second, and third positions,

Under 14 (boys)

1.Ranyuvan 2. Rudra Pratap Singhal 3.Shabadbir Singh

Under 17 (boys)

1. Arpit Goyal 2. Bhavraj Singh Sohi 3. Gurshabad Singh

Under 21 (boys): 1. Saksham Goyal 2. Radhesh, 3. Nikhil Chehal

Underage (21 to 30) boys

1.Visakhi Singh 2. Lalit Bedi 3. Bobby Singh

Under (31-40) boys: 1. Jaspreet Singh 2. Amandeep Attri 3. Bipin Dhingra

Under 14 (girls)

1. Vandani 2. Janis Modi

3. Suhan Virk

Under 17 (girls): 1. Aarohi Singh 2. Jhanvi 3. Dilmeet Kaur

Under 21 (girls): 1. Vainika 2. Aaradhya 3. Nidhi

Underage (21 to 30) girls:

1. Pankita; 2. Rupneet Kaur

Under 31 to 40 (girls):

1. Aarti Dhiman 2. Harmanpreet Kaur 3. Pritam

Under 41 to 55 (girls) 1. Sunaina Singla 2 Baljeet Kaur

