School hosts chess tournament

Patiala, October 3
DAV Public School hosted a chess tournament, which saw the presence of 300 participants in various categories of age groups: 14, 17, 21, 21-30, 31-40, 41-55, and 56-65, as part of the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan of the district.
The Principal Vivek Tiwari congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts put in by the sports department of the school for conducting the tournament. He emphasised the importance of participation in chess tournaments.
Under 14 (boys)
1.Ranyuvan 2. Rudra Pratap Singhal 3.Shabadbir Singh
Under 17 (boys)
1. Arpit Goyal 2. Bhavraj Singh Sohi 3. Gurshabad Singh
Under 21 (boys): 1. Saksham Goyal 2. Radhesh, 3. Nikhil Chehal
Underage (21 to 30) boys
1.Visakhi Singh 2. Lalit Bedi 3. Bobby Singh
Under (31-40) boys: 1. Jaspreet Singh 2. Amandeep Attri 3. Bipin Dhingra
Under 14 (girls)
1. Vandani 2. Janis Modi
3. Suhan Virk
Under 17 (girls): 1. Aarohi Singh 2. Jhanvi 3. Dilmeet Kaur
Under 21 (girls): 1. Vainika 2. Aaradhya 3. Nidhi
Underage (21 to 30) girls:
1. Pankita; 2. Rupneet Kaur
Under 31 to 40 (girls):
1. Aarti Dhiman 2. Harmanpreet Kaur 3. Pritam
Under 41 to 55 (girls) 1. Sunaina Singla 2 Baljeet Kaur
