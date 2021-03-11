School promotes Tiranga drive

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 10

The NCC unit of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, disseminated the message of “Har Ghar Tiranga” among students in view of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day. Students were given Tricolours and told to install these at their homes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for displaying ‘Tiranga’ at each house. Associate NCC Officer Satvir Singh congratulated the students said respect for the national flag was the first step towards instilling patriotism in students.