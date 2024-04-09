School remembers Guru Nabha Das

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 8

Birth anniversary of Guru Nabha Das was celebrated at Police DAV Public School, Dadhera, with reverence.

A special assembly was organised where a speech was delivered by Navjot Kaur from Class VIII-A. She elaborated that born on April 8, 1537, in the village of Bhadrachalam along the Godavari, present-day Telangana, Guru Nabha Das hailed from the Mahasha community.

“The saint became orphaned at a tender age of five, and was then taken by revered saints Agar Dass and Keel Dass to the Ghalta Dham temple near Jaipur in Rajasthan. Nabha Das, renowned for his knowledge and wisdom, was entrusted with chronicling the lives of over 200 saints,” she said.

Some General questions were also asked about his teachings, which were enthusiastically answered by many students. Principal Savita Dhankhar highlighted Guru Nabha Das’ sacred works, including “The Bhaktamal”, which meticulously details the life histories of saints spanning from the Satyug to the Kalyug era.

