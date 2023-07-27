Schools celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 26

DAV Public School, Patiala, today observed the Kargil Vijay Diwas with pride and reverence. The day marks the victory of the Indian armed forces in the 1999 Kargil War.

To mark this day, the school organised a series of events and activities to pay homage to the brave martyrs and to instill a sense of pride and gratitude among students.

A solemn assembly was held wherein students were enlightened about the historical context of the Kargil War, the valor displayed by soldiers and the importance of commemorating this day by school faculty member Monika Gupta.

NCC cadets of the school paid homage and tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

Addressing students and NCC cadets, Principal Vivek Tiwari said: “it’s our prime duty to observe the Kargil Vijay Diwas and motivate one and all to serve the nation.” Cadets selected for Pre-Thal Sena Camp were given certificates.

Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, celebrated 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas. Officials said on this day, India had defeated Pakistan in the war on July 26, 1999, in one of the toughest terrains in the world. School incharge Bal Krishan, ANO Satvir Singh Gill and other staff paid tribute to valiant soldiers who laid down their lives for the sake of the nation and protected the honour of the Tricolour.

