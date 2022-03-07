Schoolteachers lament delay in action by police

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 6

Blaming a delay in action by the police in a month-old case of thrashing of one of their colleagues, the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), an organisation of government school teachers, has announced to hold a protest tomorrow.

The case Pardeep Singh, a physical education teacher of Government Adarsh School, had to pay a heavy price for merely trying to make his students give up their bad habits. Three students of the school, along with some unidentified persons, attacked the teacher with iron rods while he was on his way home at Bamna village in the Samana block of Patiala on February 11.

Demanding arrest of all suspects in the case, the Front will hold a ‘dharna’ outside the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Samana.

Even after almost one month of the incident, the police haven’t been able to arrest all suspects. Two suspects are still at large. Apart from arresting the remaining suspects, the police should try to provide justice to the victim at the earliest. — Vikram Dev, State President, DTF

The teachers have alleged laxity by the police in arresting all suspects in the case.

Notably, Pardeep Singh, a physical education teacher of Government Adarsh School, had to pay a heavy price for merely trying to make his students give up their bad habits. Three students of the school, along with some unidentified persons, attacked the teacher with iron rods while he was on his way home at Bamna village in the Samana block of Patiala on February 11.

Since then, the teacher has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. The teacher, who has undergone multiple surgeries, is admitted to the Medical Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He is still in a semi-conscious stage.

Vikram Dev, state president, DTF, said: Even after almost one month of the incident, the police couldn’t arrest all suspects. Two suspects are still at large. Apart from arresting the remaining suspects,

the police should expedite the case and try to provide justice to the victim at the earliest.”

Dev said they would also meet and request the SDM, Samana, to provide compensation to the injured teacher.

Meanwhile, the DTF said after discussion and deliberations with educationalists and psychologists, the government should take some corrective steps to avoid such incidents in future.