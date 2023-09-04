Schoolteachers participate in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Patiala, September 3
A number of schoolteachers participated in various events of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan being held at the Polo Ground here. Teachers from government middle and senior secondary schools, Punjabi University campus, participated in various competitions.
Officials concerned said teachers in the age groups of 30-40 and 41-55 participated in the competitions. Deepinder Singh of Government Middle School (Main) bagged gold in the 100 m race in the age group 41-55 while Mamta Rani of Government School, Kehri Gujran, won gold in the 3,000 m walk in the same age group.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi, says 'but I am going to get to see him'
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'
UP youth steals Shivling from temple after his wish for marriage not fulfilled
The stolen Shivling is found 'hidden under a pile of leaves ...