Schoolteachers participate in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 3

A number of schoolteachers participated in various events of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan being held at the Polo Ground here. Teachers from government middle and senior secondary schools, Punjabi University campus, participated in various competitions.

Officials concerned said teachers in the age groups of 30-40 and 41-55 participated in the competitions. Deepinder Singh of Government Middle School (Main) bagged gold in the 100 m race in the age group 41-55 while Mamta Rani of Government School, Kehri Gujran, won gold in the 3,000 m walk in the same age group.

#Punjabi University Patiala