Schoolteachers, PU students join protest at Punjabi varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 30

Students and faculty members of Punjabi University were today joined by schoolteachers associated with the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) on the 18th day of their protest.

The schoolteachers participated in a protest march. DTF state president Vikram Dev and DTF district president Atinder Ghagga said the state government had failed to prioritise education. They alleged that the state did not have any model of education.

Students of Panjab University, Chandigarh, also participated in the protest.

“On the one hand, the university is thanking the state government for a yearly grant of Rs 360 crore, but on the other hand, the institute's budget is showing a deficit of Rs 285 crore,” a student said.