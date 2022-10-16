Science fair held at college

Patiala, October 15
Multani Mal Modi College today organised Inter-Institutional Science Fair-2022 on a theme, ‘Science, Society and Environment’.
The fair served as a platform for students to display their creativity and scientific understanding on recent trends in science and technology, environmental issues, biodiversity conservation, biotechnology and human welfare, physics for life, mathematics for a better world and role of chemistry in human life.
About 400 students from various institutions, including six colleges and 22 schools, attended the fair, presenting posters, projects and models (working and static). College vice-principal Prof Ved Prakash Sharma said a progress in science and technology, keeping in mind the environmental issues, was integral in the development of the society. The winners were awarded with mementos and certificates.
