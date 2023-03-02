Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 1

The Science Festival at Punjabi University, which was held in collaboration with Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh, and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India, concluded here today. The university celebrated Vigyan Utsav-2023 on February 27 and 28 under Environment Education Programme, Lifestyle for Environment.

Kulbir Singh Bath, Joint Director, Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh, distributed prizes to the winners. More than 400 students participated in workshops, special lecture series, science exhibitions, quiz competitions, debate etc.

Around 1,500 students also visited the botanical gardens, museum, herbarium, photo gallery and space observatory at the university while another 450 students participated in the plastic waste management and edible garden workshops that were conducted during the fest.