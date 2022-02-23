Science Week festival begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 22

Punjabi University, as part of inauguration of Science Week celebrations, today discussed science and technology related progress and advancements in erstwhile Punjab in the 1980s. The university organised talks on science heritage in which Prof Arun Grover, former VC, Panjab University, and Executive Director of Punjab State Council for Science and Technology Jatinder Kaur Arora discussed on various subjects.

Prof Grover said events taking place at Punjabi University today coincide with those of Lahore in the 1880s. He said teaching of science in various colleges of Punjab started in 1860s and the first college of technical education was launched in 1869.

Jatinder Kaur Arora lauded the discussion on science and discussed various fellowships started by the government.

Students of various schools were invited to partake in inauguration ceremony and exhibitions. — TNS