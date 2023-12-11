Section 144 imposed in Patiala district

Patiala, December 10
The district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the district. The orders will remain active till February 5, 2024. With the imposition of Section 144, it is prohibited to carry all kinds of weapons in public. Rallies and protests may be held in designated places with the written permission of the departments concerned.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation
Focus likely on J&K bifurcation into 2 UTs, Assembly poll
Driver charged following car crash that left 5 Australian-Indians dead
Swale was driving along Albert Street in Daylesford on the d...
Couple kills hotelier, girlfriend over 'forced' extra-marital affair in Indore; held
A sword and knife used in killings have been recovered, and ...
Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees
Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on De...