Section 144 imposed in Patiala district

Patiala, April 8
The administration has imposed Section 144 in the district, banning the gathering of more than five persons without permission. The order has been issued prohibiting demonstrations, rallies, meetings and raising slogans Enforced by the Additional District Magistrate till June 5, the orders will not apply to gatherings of security personnel, cops and government events, weddings and funerals.
