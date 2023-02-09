Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 8

Self-styled VIPs as well as kith and kin of some police and administrative officers continue to flout norms pertaining to black filming and multi-coloured lights atop private vehicles.

Despite many recent crimes involving vehicles with black film on windowpanes, the district police are yet to act against these “VIP” violators. Many

such vehicles jet black filming can be seen on roads. A majority of people driving these vehicles are youngsters, who consume alcohol in the evening or cause hooliganism near the YPS and Leela Bhawan market area.

In the recent orders, the Additional District Magistrate had imposed a ban on the use of black film as well as the unauthorised use of a light atop vehicles, under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Almost 10 years after the Supreme Court banned the use of black film on windowpanes of vehicles, self-styled VIPs continue to flout the norms here. Cars with the banned film are seen parked on the premises of the Civil Secretariat and court complexes.

Only tinted glass fitted by vehicle manufacturers are permitted. Following the SC order, the police started challaning and removing black film from vehicles.

Additional District Magistrate Gurpreet Singh Thind today passed orders against such misuse of black film and fixing of lights atop vehicles “without permission from the Additional DGP (Traffic)”.

“Further, the orders prohibited shopkeepers from selling or fixing the same on any vehicle,” read the orders. “This shall remain in force till April, 2023,” the orders read.

A senior police officer said they would initiate a sustained drive and not spare anyone, be it a relative of police officers posted here. “The SSP has asked us to spare no one,” he said.

The orders

Additional District Magistrate Gurpreet Singh Thind on Wednesday passed orders against such misuse of black film and fixing of lights atop vehicles “without permission from the Additional DGP (Traffic)”. “Further, the orders prohibited shopkeepers from selling or fixing the same on any vehicle,” read the orders. “This shall remain in force till April, 2023,” the orders read.