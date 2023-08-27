Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 26

The NSS Department and Eco Club of the Government Bikram College of Commerce here organised a seminar on “Prevention and control of paddy straw burning”.

The programme was held according to the directions of the Department of Higher Education, Punjab, as part of the government initiative to spread awareness through massive campaigns involving college students.

The students presented their views on the harmful effects of burning the crop residue and its impact on soil fertility, health and our environment. The young minds came up with various ideas about how to make use of the crop residue.

The students read out slogans related to the event. Dr Paramjit Kaur advocated the need to find an alternative for stubble burning. Dr Jaspreet shared her views about using stubble for preparing mulching mats. Dr Jaspreet Kaur, Dr Tarandeep Kaur (Eco Club) and Dr Harsimran Kaur (NSS) coordinated the programme.

