Seminar flags ill-effects of social media addiction

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 20

Embarking on a mission to engage young students on pressing societal issues surrounding social media addiction and to honour April as stress awareness month, the counselling cell at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology visited Government Multipurpose Senior Secondary School to apprise about 200 students of classes 11 and 12 about the prevailing mental health issues in youth.

Led by the counselling cell manager, Sonam Dullat, the event aimed to shed light on the detrimental effects of social media addiction on mental wellbeing and fostered an interactive environment for open discussions.

The programme featured two engaging skits that addressed critical issues such as mobile phone addiction, cyberbullying, and depression. The first skit highlighted the harmful impact of mobile phone addiction on mental health, encouraging students to moderate their usage and exercise self-discipline. The second skit dealt with the emotional distress arising from negative online interactions, emphasising the importance of internet safety, data privacy, and seeking support in times of difficulty.

The event concluded with a Q&A session, where the counselling cell team responded to various questions from the students, providing them with a platform to articulate their thoughts and concerns about mental health topics. This initiative was a significant step towards engaging with youth and urging them to discuss and address vital mental health issues.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Social Media