Seminar flags ill-effects of social media addiction

Patiala, April 20
Embarking on a mission to engage young students on pressing societal issues surrounding social media addiction and to honour April as stress awareness month, the counselling cell at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology visited Government Multipurpose Senior Secondary School to apprise about 200 students of classes 11 and 12 about the prevailing mental health issues in youth.
Led by the counselling cell manager, Sonam Dullat, the event aimed to shed light on the detrimental effects of social media addiction on mental wellbeing and fostered an interactive environment for open discussions.
The programme featured two engaging skits that addressed critical issues such as mobile phone addiction, cyberbullying, and depression. The first skit highlighted the harmful impact of mobile phone addiction on mental health, encouraging students to moderate their usage and exercise self-discipline. The second skit dealt with the emotional distress arising from negative online interactions, emphasising the importance of internet safety, data privacy, and seeking support in times of difficulty.
The event concluded with a Q&A session, where the counselling cell team responded to various questions from the students, providing them with a platform to articulate their thoughts and concerns about mental health topics. This initiative was a significant step towards engaging with youth and urging them to discuss and address vital mental health issues.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...