Seminar held on plastic ban

Patiala, September 21
Government Bikram College of Commerce held a seminar on the ban on single-use plastic products.
During the programme, students discussed ways to contribute to the environment and decided not to use single-use plastic products.
Jaspreet Kaur, incharge of Eco Club, talked about the ill-effects of using plastic items.
The Red Ribbon Club of the college presented a play based on ‘struggles of life’. It was enacted by members of the Adarsh Theatre Group.
