Seminar held on plastic ban

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 21

Government Bikram College of Commerce held a seminar on the ban on single-use plastic products.

During the programme, students discussed ways to contribute to the environment and decided not to use single-use plastic products.

Jaspreet Kaur, incharge of Eco Club, talked about the ill-effects of using plastic items.

The Red Ribbon Club of the college presented a play based on ‘struggles of life’. It was enacted by members of the Adarsh Theatre Group.

#Environment #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban