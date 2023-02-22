Tribune News Service

Patiala: The School of Languages, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU), organised a seminar on “Punjabi Language: Present and Future” to observe International Mother Language Day. Prof Rajinderpal Brar, Dean Languages, Punjabi University, emphasised on the need to maintain linguistic diversity and to provide preliminary education in mother tongue. TNS

Special lecture at Modi college

Patiala: The Postgraduate Department of Punjabi, Multani Mal Modi College, organised a special lecture to celebrate the International Mother Tongue Day. The objective of the programme was to equip the students with constructive and pro-people potential of Punjabi language. Eminent Punjabi writer Dr Waryam Singh Sandhu motivated the students to engage with their glorious heritage, history, culture and traditions of knowledge. TNS

Int’l mother tongue day

Patiala: The Postgraduate Department of Punjabi, Khalsa College, and Punjabi Sahitya Sabha organised a seminar dedicated to International Mother Language Day. Prof Jagroop Kaur, convener of Punjabi Sahitya Sabha, said, “We should work hard for the development of our mother language as a human’s identity is linked to his language.”