Seminar on sports laws held in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 19

The Centre for Business Laws and Taxation and the Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), organised a one-day national seminar on ‘Sports Law in India: Issues, Perspectives and Challenges’.

Prof Nishtha Jaswal, Vice-Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh National Law University, was the chief guest at the inaugural session, while Prof Amaresh Kumar, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, and Sports Lawyer and Arbitrator, was the guest of honour.

In his address, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Associate Professor, RGNUL, and seminar coordinator, spoke about the multifaceted dimensions of sports law in India and around the world. The popularised aspects of sports law such as commercialisation of sports leagues, expenditure on international sports tournaments among others were also touched.

Prof Anand Pawar, officiating VC, RGNUL, delivered the welcome address. He delved deep into the inclusion of sports law within the educational framework of the RGNUL through credit courses, optional subject papers and competitions revolving around sports law among others.

Jaswal in her address discussed the importance of sports in young individuals’ life.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Gurmanpreet Kaur, Associate Professor of Law, RGNUL.

Around 80 papers were presented by participants from across the nation in eight technical sessions of the conference.

