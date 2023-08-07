Seminar slams New Education Policy 2020

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 6

The Democratic Teachers’ Front of Schoolteachers, along with faculty members of Punjabi University and the Sanjha Vidyarthi Morcha, today alleged that the New Education Policy 2020 was aimed at benefiting corporates and forwarding the ideology of the RSS.

During a seminar, Prof Rajinder Pal Brar, from the university, said, “The changes in the New Education Policy and the National Curriculum Framework are aimed at favouring privatisation of education and indoctrination of the RSS ideology. The modifications in education are required from time to time. Its direction determines the future of the country. But people will have to form a front to ensure that it remains pro-people.”

A participant, Jarmanjeet Singh, said the Centre, in the name of glorious history, was trying to wheel Darwin’s theory, the Mughal period and people’s movements out of the National Curriculum Framework.

