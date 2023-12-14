Service of 6 buses stopped at Punjabi University

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 13

Six buses that had been used to transport students and faculty members of Punjabi University have reached the end of the road after completing their 15-year life cycle. The resultant suspension of bus services has impacted numerous students, especially those from an economically distressed background as these buses were an affordable means of transport for them.

Regulations dictate a maximum operational life of 15 years for buses owned and operated by educational institutions. Led by the All India Students’ Federation and Punjabi University Research Scholars, a delegation of university students met the university authorities today to submit a memorandum demanding the resumption of bus services as soon as possible.

Daljit Ami, Director, Educational Multimedia Research Centre, confirmed that six buses have been taken out of service after they completed 15 years of operation. He said, “We have sent a proposal for the purchase of three new buses so that the services can be resumed soon.”

